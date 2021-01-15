Kansal calls for safety of line workers; Stresses need to follow SOPs, use PPEs

JAMMU: Principal Secretary, Power Development Department and Information, Rohit Kansal, today convened a meeting of senior officers to discuss safety issues of field workers of the department.

Kansal said that safety of field workers including daily wagers engaged in operation and maintenance of power stations and lines is government’s prime priority. He observed that a number of work related accidents can be minimised tremendously by ensuring strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for safe working besides using standard safety devices and Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs).

Principal Secretary directed the officers to formulate a comprehensive plan for providing safety net to field workers for which adequate funds shall be provided by the government. The plan must include provision of safety devices like Isolators on all Feeders, Earth Rods and PPEs like Safety Belts, Safety Helmets, Safety Shoes, Rubber Hand Gloves etc.

Regarding implementation of SoPs for safe working, Principal Secretary stressed that the Safety Manual and SoPs shall be placed on website of each Corporation involved in generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. These documents shall also be made available in various offices and work sites of these Corporations for strict implementation. He also directed to conduct mock safety drills and training for implementation of SoPs and use of safety devices and PPEs.

Principal Secretary assured that there shall be no shortage of safety devices and PPEs and the same shall be procured as and when required. The meeting was attended by Secretary Technical PDD, Bashir Ahmad Dar; Special Secretary PDD, Ravinder Sadhu; Additional Secretary PDD, Dr Desraj Bhagat; Director Finance PDD, Mohammad Sultan Malik; Director Planning PDD, Rakesh Jamwal; Deputy Secretary, Malik Wasim Ahmad and other senior officers of the department.