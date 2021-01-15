Govt sanctions appointment of District Judges on ad-hoc basis

JAMMU: The government of Jammu and Kashmir today sanctioned appointment of Sub Judges as District Judges on ad-hoc basis.

According to an order issued in this regard, the sanction has been accorded in terms of Rule 20 of the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Judicial Service Rules 2009, as recommended by the J&K High Court.

Those promoted included Sh. Abdul Nasir, Sh.Surinder Singh, Sh.Javid Ahmed Gilani, Sh. Mohammad Amin Mir, Sh.Ajay Kumar Gupta, Sh.Sudhir Kumar Khajuria, Sh. Om Prakash Thakur, Sh.Gowher Majid Dalai, Sh.Javed Alam, Sh.Mehraj-ud-Din Sofi, Sh. Surjeet Singh Bali, Sh.Om Prakash Bhagat, Sh.Manjeet Singh Manhas, Sh.Naushad Ahmed Khan, Sh.Som Lal, Sh. Mohammad Ashraf Bhat and Sh.Pradeep Kumar.

These ad-hoc appointments shall be for a period of six months or till the regular selection/appointment is made, whichever would be earlier.