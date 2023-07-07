Kanhaiya Kumar’s Appointment As NSUI In-Charge Shows “Bankruptcy” Of Congress: BJP

New Delhi, Jul 7: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday expressed its displeasure over the Congress appointing former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar the in-charge of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the students wing of the party.

BJP leader and Jammu and Kashmir co-incharge Ashish Sood who had earlier served as the president of Delhi University Students Union said that this move shows the “bankruptcy” of Congress and the direction in which Congress wants to take the country.

In a press conference at the Delhi BJP headquarters, Ashish Sood said, “The way Congress has made the ex-student union president of another University of Delhi in charge of NSUI, it in itself shows the bankruptcy of Congress and the direction in which Congress wants to take the country.”

Ashish Sood said that the decline of the student movement and the promotion by the grand old party has made all of them “distressed”.

“Since the 90’s till the last few years, all of us have closely observed the student movement as president of the Delhi University Students’ Union. But the decline of the student movement and the promotion by the Grand Old Party of the country has made us distressed,” the former Delhi University Students Union president said.

Acknowledging that Kanhaiya’s appointment is an internal matter of the Congress, Ashish Sood said, “On 22 November 2000, Jairam Ramesh of Congress had said that Kanhaiya Kumar is the most popular leader of the country after Rahul Gandhi, this is his internal matter and we do not want to comment on it, but a student union president in whose presence slogans like “Bharat tere tukde honge”, “Afzal, we are ashamed, your murderer is alive” were raised…”

“The practice and tradition of the Congress is such that a person who says that the army of India does the work of raping common people in different areas of Jammu and Kashmir…,” Ashish Sood added.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi on this appointment, he said, “If Rahul Gandhi gives the job of leading youths who are associated with NSUI to such a person who is working to defame the army, then it is the bankruptcy of the Congress. With whom are we allowing the youth of the country to work?”

In another attack on Rahul Gandhi, the former student’s union leader questioned him on his allegations of rape against the Indian Army during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Rahul Gandhi says in Bharat Jodo Yatra that he met people who said that they were raped. But he was not able to give evidence to Delhi Police. It is the same Kanhaiya Kumar who made allegations of rape in Jammu and Kashmir about Indian Army. Neither the Congress nor Kanhaiya Kumar nor Rahul Gandhi has been able to give any proof of this till today,” he said.

Accusing the Congress of putting the NSUI in charge of Kanhaiya Kumar who he claims would misguide the youth, Ashish Sood said, “The people who conspire to break the country, the people who comment on the system of the country, the people who attack the parliament, cannot guide the youth of the country, irrespective of their political ideology.”

The former student’s union leader said that he is worried for India’s future and charged the Congress party of deceiving the youth and taking them on the “wrong path”.

“Congress has done the work of deceiving the youth of the country and taking them on the wrong path. I can connect with any idea while on campus but today’s student is tomorrow’s India’s future and we are concerned about their future,” Ashish Sood said.

The Congress on Thursday appointed former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar as the AICC in-charge of its students’ wing, NSUI. (Agencies)