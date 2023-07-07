Budha Amarnath Yatra To Begin From August 18: Officials

POONCH, Jul 7: The Buddha Amarnath Yatra will be held from August 18 to August 27 in Mandi hills here, officials said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Yasin M Choudhary also held a meeting and reviewed the arrangements for the yatra.

“The yatra will commence on August 18, 2023, and culminate on August 27, 2023, with the holy mace (Chhari Mubarak) which is being held on August 28, 2023 from Shri Dashnami Akhara Poonch to Shri Budha Amarnath Mandir Mandi,” a spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir administration said.

During the meeting with the DCP, stakeholders underlined the need for foolproof security arrangements, traffic management, and provision of basic amenities such as toilets, safe drinking water, medical facilities and accommodation for the pilgrims.

The meeting also focused on the importance of sanitation and cleanliness, uninterrupted water and power supply at the langars.

The Baba Buddha Amarnath shrine, also known as ‘Chattani Baba Amarnath temple’, stands at 4,600 metres above sea level. The shrine is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is located 290 km northwest of Jammu. (Agencies)