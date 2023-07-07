Chairman DDC Budgam Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jul 7: Nazir Ahmad Khan, Chairman, District Development Council, Budgam called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

The DDC chairperson expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for facilitating the land transfer for the establishment of District Hospital Budgam. He also apprised the Lt Governor of other issues of public importance of district Budgam.

Mohammad Amin Shah, President BJP Ganderbal also met the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to the development of district Ganderbal. He was accompanied by Ms Ruheena Shahzad and Sh Javaid.

Later, Shazia Amin Mir, Educationist and Social Activist also called on the Lt Governor apprised him of the public issues of the district Poonch.