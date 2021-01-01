Kangana committed `grave violation of plan’ while merging her flats: Court

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut violated the sanctioned plan while merging her three flats, a civil court here has remarked while rejecting her plea seeking to restrain the Mumbai civic body from demolishing the unauthorized construction.

A court in suburban Dindoshi dismissed an application filed by Ranaut last week. The detailed order became available on Thursday.

Judge L S Chavan noted in the order that Ranaut, who owns three flats on the fifth floor of a 16-storey building in Khar area of the city, merged them into one.

In doing so, she covered the sunk area, duct area, common passage and converted free Floor Space Index (FSI) intohabitable area, the judge observed. (AGENCIES)