India asks Pak to ensure early release of Indian prisoners

NEW DELHI: India on Friday called on Pakistan to release and repatriate 185 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners whose nationality has already been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistani authorities.

In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to Indian fishermen and 22 civilian prisoners, who are in its custody and are believed to be Indians, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The request came in the context of the exchange of the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen by both the countries as part of a practice to do so on the first day of every calendar year under the framework of a 2008 agreement. (AGENCIES)