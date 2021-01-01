DGP sanctions Rs 2.10 Cr special welfare relief for NoKs of deceased cops, SPOs

JAMMU: Continuing with its endeavour to provide financial assistance to the families of the police personnel who have passed away while in service, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Friday sanctioned rupees 2.10 crore rupees as Special Welfare Relief for NoKs of deceased police personnel/SPOs, who expired while in service.

The special welfare relief of rupees 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased personnel ASIs Mir Hussain, Farooq Ahmad, Partap Singh, Muhammad Aslam and Jamal Din, HC Mohammad Latief, Sgcts. Dev Raj and Sheeraz Ahmad, W/CT. Posha Bano and CT (Opr) Manjeet Singh.

Rupees one lakh each has been already paid to the families/ NoKs for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

DGP has also sanctioned rupees 05 lakh each in favour of family/ legal heirs of deceased SPO Shabir Hussain Shah and SPO Ab Hamid who expired while they were engaged with the department. Out of these amount rupees 50 thousand was already paid to the family/NoKs for performing the last rites as immediate relief. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund of SPOs.

Police Headquarters is running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of deceased police personnel/SPOs, their wards and also for the retired Police personnel and their spouses.