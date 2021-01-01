New COVID-19 strain: Total 29 people in India test positive

NEW DELHI: A total of 29 people have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

These include the 25 cases which were announced till Thursday.

“All the 29 persons are in physical isolation in health facilities,” an official said.

Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others, the Ministry said. (AGENCIES)