Kabir Jayanti celebrated with religious fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: The 628th Kabir Jayanti was celebrated with devotion at Shiromani Sant Kabir Bhawan, Chak Avtara, Bishnah.

The programme was graced by distinguished saints and preachers from different parts of the country.

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Mahant Lal Dass, accompanied by seven members of his delegation came from Kabir Math, Kotla (Gujarat), Mahant Barjesh Muni along with his associates from Kabir Math, Fatuha, Patna (Bihar) and Mahant Bir Bhan participated in the function and delivered enlightening discourses on the teachings, philosophy and universal message of Sant Kabir Sahib.

Welcoming the gathering, Shiromani Sant Kabir Mission J&K chairman, F.C Bhagat highlighted the timeless relevance of Sant Kabir Sahib’s teachings and exhorted the younger generation to follow the path of truth, simplicity, brotherhood and social harmony shown by the great saint.

Among the prominent dignitaries who shared their views on the occasion were Dr. Rajeev Bhagat, MLA Bishnah, Prof. Garu Ram Bhagat, MLA Suchetgarh and Dr. K.L Bhagat, former MLA.

Many others who attended the occasion were Dr. Gurdass Ram Bhagat, Col. R.L Panhotra, Som Raj Bhagat, former Judge, Manohar Lal, district president, Chaman Lal, former general secretary, Tirath Ram, president Samba, Raj Kumar, chairman District Advisory Committee Kathua, Surinder Lal, former president Reasi, Som Raj, secretary, T.R Bhagat, CEO (Retd.), Ravi Kumar, cashier, Kuldeep Kumar, former Panch, Raj Kumar, Subash Chander, secretary, Pritam Chand and Janak Raj, former Sarpanches, Dev Raj, former Corporator, Subedar Des Raj, Ashok Kumar, Bodh Raj, BDO, Bansi Lal and Parsotam Kumar.

On this occasion, meritorious students from the community were felicitated and awarded by the Committee