Justice Thakur inaugurates Tehsil Legal Services Committee at Khaltsi

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 20: Judge, High Court of J&K and Executive Chairman, Ladakh Legal Services Authority (LLSA), Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur today inaugurated the Tehsil Legal Services Committee at Khaltsi.

This was a part of the week-long legal services activities initiated in UT Ladakh. With the opening of TLSC at Khaltsi, Leh district now has two TLSCs, including TLSC Nubra.

Speaking at the event, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur stressed the need for the TLSC and shared that these institutions play a pivotal role in providing legal services and creating legal awareness to protect the rights of the poor or the ones with meagre economic resources.

Justice Thakur stated that the TLSC Khaltsi would facilitate legal services and ensure free legal services to the underprivileged who cannot afford the services of an advocate for a case or a legal proceeding in the court of Munsiff/JMIC Khaltsi in Khaltse.

Earlier, Justice Thakur was accorded a warm welcome by Principal District & Sessions Judge, Leh, Deepak Sethi, who is the Chairman of DLSA Leh, and Chemit Yourgyal, Munsiff Khaltsi. MK Sharma, member secretary, is accompanying the Executive Chairman during the week-long campaign.