Modi concerned about welfare: Sat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: Fulfilling long pending demand of inhabitants of Ward 8, former State president BJP and Ex Minister, Sat Sharma (CA) along with corporator, Dr Akshay Sharma started macadamization works of road from Shakuntla theatre area covering lanes and bylanes of New Rehari including lane from theatre to Rehari Pulli.

A number of people also accompanied the BJP leader including local residents and political activists of the area.

The works will be constructed under the supervision of PWD at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh approximately.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma congratulated the inhabitants for fulfilling of a long pending demand in their area and said that the efforts of the corporator have also brought fruitful results for the same. He said the wave of development in Jammu West has spread across all nooks and corners of the Assembly segment which can be seen from the development done in every sphere. He also said that these roads were in a shabby condition earlier and from quite some time people were facing lot of problems to which a serious adherence has been done and the works for the same have now been taken up.

He stated that in Jammu West equitable development has been done in all the 26 wards and wherever the necessity arises to take up any other pending works will also be taken up to avoid public distress.

He also stated that due to the efforts of PM Narendra Modi, J&K is witnessing a new era of development and PM’s initiative of taking onboard every political party for all party meet shows his concern about J&K and also adheres to our agenda of “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas”,.

Akshay Sharma assured the residents that all their demands will be redressed in a time bound manner and within a stipulated time frame, the ward will be developed to its fullest. He also highlighted the number of developmental works done in the ward and also lauded the contribution of Former MLA Sat Sharma for improving the condition of the ward by taking up many works which were of utmost importance to the general public.

Vipan Verma, Raghuveer Kumar, Dr Mattoo, Prithvi Duggal, Ashok Salgotra, Naresh Sharma, Gurbaksh Singh and several others were also present.