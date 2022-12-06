President appoints Justice Tashi Rabstan as acting Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh HC

JAMMU, Dec 6: Justice Tashi Rabstan, senior-most judge, to perform duties of the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from December 08, following the retirement of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey.

According to a notification, issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, President of India has appointed justice Tashi Rabstan to perform duties of the office of the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Shri Justice Tashi Rabstan, senior-most Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with effect from 08.12.2022 consequent upon the retirement of Shri Justice Ali Mohd Magrey, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” read the notification.