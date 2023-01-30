Justice Tashi inaugurates District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice (A) High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh today inaugurated “District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Jammu” in District Court Complex, here in presence of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, who is also Administrative Judge for District Jammu.

Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Mohd Akram Choudhary, Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi also graced the occasion.

Sanjay Parihar, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Jammu, Haq Nawaz Zargar, Registrar Vigilance, Aijaz Khan, Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, S R Gandhi, Registrar Judicial High Court Wing, Jammu, Pawan Kotwal, President DCDRC, Jammu, Jugal Kishore Anand, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and other member(s) of the Commission were also present at the occasion. The programme was also attended by members of the Bar Association, Jammu.

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission will act as a forum to recognize the rights of the consumers. The implementation of the Consumer Protection Act will be ensured through this Commission which has been enacted to provide for establishment of authorities for timely and effective administration and settlement of consumers’ disputes.

Pertinently, the District Commission shall have jurisdiction to entertain complaints where the value of the goods or services paid as consideration does not exceed one crore rupees and a complaint in relation to any goods sold or delivered or any service provided can be filed before the District Commission by a consumer or by any recognized consumer association or by the government authorities recognized under law.

Under the Consumer Protection Act the District Commission can also refer matters for mediation and settlement and the District Commission shall have same powers as are vested in Civil Court under the CPC with respect to matters as per the Act and the proceedings before the Commission shall be deemed to be judicial proceedings.

The District Commission can order removal of the defects, replacement of the entire good, return to the complainant the price, award compensation and also grant punitive damages as well as compensation and can also direct discontinuation of unfair trade practices as well as to withdraw the hazardous goods from being offered.

The programme was also attended by all the Judicial Officers posted at District Headquarter Jammu as well as by the officers of the engineering wing.