Shiksha Niketan celebrates 55th Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: Shiksha Niketan High School Gandhi Nagar celebrated its 55th Foundation Day, here today.

The celebration began with the speech of School Principal, Rameshwar Mengi, while Director RMPS Rakshan Mengi and Director Shiksha Niketan Gandhi Nagar Risheek Mengi and whole staff were present during the event.

On the occasion of the Day, Hawan and Puja were performed in the remembrance of founder of the School, late Dev Dutt Mengi. The Hawan ceremony was graced by the special guest, former in-charge of Shiksha Niketan Gandhi Nagar, Kiran Gupta.

The special guest congratulated the staff members for successful 55 years and also encouraged them to be enthusiastic for future endeavors of the School as the registration for new session 2023-24 was also started today by the incumbent Principal.

The programme concluded with the distribution of sweets (Prasad) among the staff members.