3 J&K players selected for India Divyang team

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: Three players from J&K have been selected in the Indian International Divyang Cricket team against Srilanka in the upcoming series, scheduled to be held at Tamil Nadu from February 22 to 24.

The players who brought laurels for J&K include Sayed Shah Aziz was selected as vice captain of the team, while Rahul Sharma as wicketkeeper and Aqib Malik was selected as player in the Indian Divyang Cricket team.

Rahul Sharma is a resident of Akhnoor, whereas Aqib Malik is from Pulwama Kashmir and Sayed Shah Aziz has been selected as the vice-captain of the team against Srilanka. They were selected by the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India. With their selection, the players and their family members expressed happiness over the development.

Sham Singh Langeh (Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Divyang Cricket Association and Zonal head of Divyang Cricket Control Board of India) congratulated and conveyed best wishes to all the selected players for this achievement and also wished them good luck for the upcoming series.

Earlier, Sayed Shah Aziz was captain of the Indian Divyang team against Nepal, held in Kathmandu in June 2022. Not only India won the series under his captaincy in Nepal, but also he gave the best performances in the tournament. Sayed Shah Aziz remained the man of the series during the series against Nepal.