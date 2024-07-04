Justice Sheel Nagu appointed Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana HC

New Delhi, Jul 4: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday appointed Justice Sheel Nagu as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sheel Nagu, Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, to be the Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

In December last year, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, recommended the appointment of Justice Nagu as the Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court.

Justice Nagu was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh in May 2011 and has been functioning there since then.

The Centre, on May 22 this year, had appointed him the Acting Chief Justice of the MP High Court. Before his elevation as the judge, he practised at the High Court of Madhya Pradesh in constitutional, service, labour and criminal cases.

The SC Collegium had noted that “during his tenure of over 12 years as a Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, he has authored more than 499 reported judgments”.

“He has acquired extensive experience in dispensing justice at the High Court. He is the senior most puisne Judge in his parent High Court. He is considered to be a competent judge and possesses a high level of integrity and conduct required of a person holding high judicial office,” it had added.

The Collegium had found Justice Nagu “fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana”. (Agencies)