Justice Sanjeev inaugurates e-Sewa Kendra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 23: Justice Sanjeev Kumar, who is Administrative Judge for the District Jammu and is also Chairperson, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Committee of the High Court, today inaugurated “e-Sewa Kendra” in District Court Complex, Jammu in presence of Sanjay Parihar, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Jammu as well as members of Bar.

The e-Sewa Kendra shall facilitate the advocates, litigants and other stakeholders in accessing various citizen centric services of the e-Courts mission mode project. Besides providing information relating to cases pending as well as disposed of by different courts of the entire country, the e-Sewa Kendra shall also provide assistance to all the stakeholders in e-filing of cases as well as in arranging e-Mulaqat and in downloading the e-Courts mobile application.

After inaugurating the e-Sewa Kendra, Justice Sanjeev Kumar took stock of infrastructural issues of the District Court Complex Jammu and issued on spot directions to the concerned department (s) to further improve and augment the infrastructural set up and also to ensure proper sanitation of the court complex.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar also interacted with the members of the Bar and assured timely redressal of their issues including those pertaining to the infrastructure in the District Court Complex. He said he shall again review the infrastructural issues in the month of January, 2023.

The programme was attended by all the Judicial Officers posted at District Headquarter Jammu, members of the Bar as well as by the officers of the engineering wing.