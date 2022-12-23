Div Com inspects progress on Chenani Sudhmahadev road, Yoga Centre in Mantalai

Div Com inspecting progress of work on Chenani – Sudhmahadev road.

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Dec 23: Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar today conducted an extensive tour of Chenani Sub Division of the district Udhampur and inspected progress on Chenani Sudhmahadev road and International Yoga Centre in Mantalai.

The Div Com was accompanied by Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai; Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Krittika Jyotsna; Chief Engineer PWD, P.C Tanoch; Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Himesh Kumar; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Syed Khan; CEO PDA, Sher Singh; SDM Chennai and other officers of different department.

En-route, the Divisional Commissioner inspected the 16 Kilometer Chenani-Sudhmahadev NH-244 Road being executed by NHIDCL.

The officers of NHIDCL apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the present status of work on the 16.6 km road. It was informed that over 75 percent work on the road has been completed, while work on major bridges was in progress.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work on the prestigious road project and ensure its completion within the stipulated time frame.

The Div Com directed NHIDCL to expedite the progress and complete all the bridges and structures by April 2023.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner visited the International Yoga Centre and took a round of all the components and inspected the progress of work.

He also chaired a meeting of concerned officers and reviewed the progress of the International Yoga Centre under construction at Mantalai Udhampur. The Project Manager, NPCC, K. R. Rana briefed the Div Com about the latest progress on the prestigious project.

The Div Com asked the Project Manager, NPCC to engage additional men and machinery and expedite the ongoing work for its completion within the given time frame. He further stressed to maintain the quality of work leaving no scope of further delay in the completion of the project.

The Div Com asked the DC to monitor and follow up the ongoing work on daily basis and take fortnightly review meetings for smooth and early completion of the International Yoga Centre.

Meanwhile, a deputation of PRIs including local people led by BDC Chairman, Chenani met with Div Com at Mantalai and raised several issues related to the main entry gate. They demanded construction of alternate roads for inhabitants of Mantalai, expediting the process of JJM tendering, establishment of KV school in the area, appointment of Safai Karamcharis at Sudhmahadev and Mantalai, augmentation of water power supply etc.

The Div Com gave a patient hearing and passed on the spot directions to the concerned officers for resolving the issues.