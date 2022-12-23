J&K fully geared to tackle any Covid situation: Experts to CS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 23: In a meeting with health experts, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta was today assured that there is no need to panic in view of rising Covid-19 cases in neighboring countries as no surge have been reported so far in the UT.

The meeting was attended by the Divisional Commissioners; Secretary, Health; Director SKIMS; Principals of Medical Colleges and Heads of Medicine and other experts from the Medical Colleges.

Dr Mehta enjoined upon all these health experts to take preemptive measures so that the administration is fully prepared to meet any contingency. He asked them to activate all the Covid testing facilities so that any person desiring to test finds the facility nearby. He impressed upon them to create ample awareness among public so that no unnecessary scare is created among them.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized on assessing all the facilities afresh so that their operational readiness is checked. He asked them to take stock of medicines and other paraphernalia before hand so that people are served better, if need arises. He asked the department to give booster doses to the vulnerable groups like elderly. He also directed them for encouraging people to observe the Covid appropriate behavior for safety of one and all.

The Secretary Health informed the meeting that currently there is no bed occupancy related to covid in the health facilities of the UT. He made out that the testing capacity of J&K has been augmented by many folds. The new three COBAS 6800 machines are also being procured for enhancing the facilities further, he added.

It was also revealed that every sample of a positive person is sent for its genome analysis as per the GoI guidelines. It was apprised that the genome sequencing labs at both the cities of Jammu and Srinagar are being established shortly for better monitoring and evaluation here.

The international travelers are also being monitored and tested randomly besides observing the advisories issued by the Health Ministry, AIIMS and Indian Medical Association, as was divulged in the meeting.

Moreover the health experts also gave their suggestions regarding the current scenario and preparedness of J&K UT. They informed that the virus is not so lethal this time although the spread may be faster. They advised people to only take precautions so that they keep themselves safe as well as others.

It was revealed that J&K has around 20000 isolation beds available including 717 ICU, 1320 Ventilators and 5468 oxygen supported beds. It has a capacity to generate 1,14,366 LPM of oxygen from its 154 plants. The UT also has 4 CBNAAT, 15 TRUENAT labs in its hospitals to generate tests more accurately and quickly, the meeting was informed.