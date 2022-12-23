‘Expelled people’ were discouraging entry of new faces in party: Azad

Guv’s Rule can’t be prolonged at any cost

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 23: Democratic Azad Party Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad today alleged that `some of the people’ in his party, ousted now were discourging entry of new faces into the party.

Talking to media-persons at the sidelines of a joining function here today, Azad said some of the people in his party who were shown the door were obstacle for the entry of new faces in DAP. They were perhaps feared of the entry of some new and clean image people, apprehending that they will stand no where if such new people would occupy important positions.

Azad said they were given extension in time limit by 15 days and some more, to prepare lists of their areas. But again even after four months, some of them did not change the lists even after suggestions. “If they were not prepared to change their ways or themselves, then there was no need of such people in the party. The I decided to do little `sweep work’ in the party,” Azad maintained.

“The old water in well starts giving foul smell but river water always flows and do not emits foul smell. Even small spring does on give foul smell but the water of same spring if kept in the well, it would definitely give foul smell after some days. So, it is better to be like a river rather than a well,” Azad remarked.

Azad said that DAP is a political forum open for all but only merit will prevail. DAP leader said he doesn’t want to continue with the people who have poor or tainted political track record but his party is looking for fresh and energetic faces who can work for the betterment of the people.

He, however, said that no one should expect a rosy bed and enjoy the power only. “Whosoever, joins his party, will have to work hard and keep his record clean,” Azad maintained.

Addressing the party workers earlier, Azad stressed for early elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, in democracy Governor rule can’t be prolonged at any cost. But here in Jammu Kashmir, we continue to live under the same and they probably want us to live on the mercy of bureaucracy.

Commenting on the secularism, Azad said every citizen of India has to believe in its diverse culture and rise above the religious, social and cultural beliefs to respect each other. He said his party has thrown doors open for all people who want to join hands for the better and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

He made it clear that he is not in the politics to build business empires and buy properties but as a politician his only job is to serve humanity. “Politics mean Sewa. It is not any other profession where you can make wealth and build empires. I believe in sewa and I will continue to do,” he said.

Azad said that we all citizens have to build an inclusive mind-set where no one is discriminated. “If there is a filth in our minds, we will ruin our country which has a rich history,” he said, adding, “We citizens of all religions have to live and die in this country together.”

On the occasion Congress leader Naveen Bali, along with many workers joined DAP.

Among others who were present on the occasion included GM Saroori, RS Chib, Jugal Kishore, Amrinder Singh Micky, Subhash Gupta, Vinod Mishra, Salman Nizami, Gourav Chopra, Maheshwar Singh, Sobat Ali, Prabha Salathia, Gurmeet Kaur, Hira Lal Abrol, Sunita Arora, Ashwani Handa, Kirtan Singh, Heena Bhatti and others.