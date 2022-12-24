NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Chandigarh, J&K In Separate Cases

New Delhi, Dec 24: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning conducted raids at multiple locations in Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir in two separate cases having links to terror activities.

The raids are still on at the premises and hideouts of some suspects in these cases, sources said.

The moves come a day after the central counter-terror agency carried out searches at 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir against people involved in the spreading of terrorist activities by the various proscribed terrorist outfits in the Union Territory (UT) by targeting minorities, security personnel.

The search operation conducted on Friday covered places in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore and Jammu districts.

The agency had seized various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices from the searched premises.

The agency said that the case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and Over Ground Workers (OWGs) of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates and off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers.

“They are involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyber-space in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting of minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony,” NIA had said.

The case had been suo-moto registered on June 21 this year by the NIA’s Jammu branch. (Agencies)