Justice Nargal inspects courts in Doda, Bhaderwah

DODA, Mar 11: Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Administrative Judge for district Doda, today inspected the courts in Doda and Bhaderwah and interacted with Judicial Officers to review the working of the judicial system in the district.

On the occasion, he laid emphasis on speedy disposal of old pending cases and stressed upon the Judicial Officers to avoid availing unnecessarily leaves so that litigant public don’t suffer. He said that cooperation between the administration, police and judiciary is critical to ensure effective administration of justice.

“Each of us has a unique role to play. By working together, we can identify opportunities for improvement and ensure that justice is delivered fairly and efficiently”, he said, adding “e-courts and use of virtual platforms have the potential to revolutionize the way we deliver justice as they can reduce costs, improve efficiency and provide citizens with greater access to justice”.

Justice Nargal also distributed hearing aids and wheelchairs among specially abled persons of vulnerable and marginalized sections of society. The aids were provided to the beneficiaries in collaboration with the District Social Welfare Department Doda. He also planted saplings at court complex Doda and Bhaderwah.

Later, Justice Nargal also had a meeting with District Administration, which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan; Senior Superintendent of Police Doda, Abdul Qayoom, representatives of JKPCC, JK Housing Board, PWD/R&B Doda and Bhaderwah, Superintendent of District Jail Bhaderwah and other officers.

The issues relating to infrastructure, security in court premises of the district, difficulties faced by under-trial prisoners etc were discussed in the meeting and necessary instructions were issued to the concerned for doing the needful at their respective end in a time bound manner.

Deputy Commissioner informed that work on lawyers chamber and Malkhana has been completed and will be handed over for inauguration soon. In the meeting the matter regarding construction of new court complex Bhaderwah was discussed and the concerned Engineering Wing assured that the same will be completed before October 2023.

Justice Nargal also interacted with members of Bar at Doda and Bhaderwah and they submitted memorandum for redressal of their grievances. Justice Nargal inspected the newly under construction Court Complex at Bhaderwah and issued directions to the concerned Engineering Wing for completions of the construction work within stipulated time.

He directed the in-charge e-courts to ensure that the court record is fully computerized in order to avoid any loss in case of any untoward incident. He also directed Registrar IT/CPC High Court of J&K to organize orientations courses for lawyers and litigants in order to make them aware with regard to technologies used in e-courts project.