JUIT organises survey on waste management

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT) Waknaghat, Solan, Himachal Pradesh organised a survey in Richhana village regarding waste management in households under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) programme.

After being counselled by faculty coordinators of JUIT, the UBA team started its journey and surveyed seven houses out of 12 and discussed waste management with the villagers.

The survey focussed on certain points like types of waste management with the villagers.

It focussed on certain points like types of waste available at houses, collection of waste materials, dumping places of wastes, availability of cleaners and distance to travel for dumping the waste.

The team educated villagers about different kinds of biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes and its segregation before dumping.

They found that the villagers had some common problems such as non-availability of cleaners in the village and the long distances that they had to travel for dumping waste.

The villagers usually burn the wastes produced in their household for which the UBA team discussed the alternate ways to tackle the problem.

Apart from that the team also discussed the medical facilities and their availability in the village and found that villagers had to travel to nearby villages for basic medical facilities.

After observing and noting all the problems, the survey concluded.