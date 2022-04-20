Foundation Day of AIBEA celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: Jammu Province Bank Employees Federation (JPBEF) here today celebrated 77th Foundation Day of All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) at all branches of all the nationalized banks.

On this occasion a programme was held at Balika Nikaten in Ved Mandir where JPBEF provided boxes of Amul Milk to the Management Committee of Ved Mandir School for daily use and the children there were given biscuits and Amul Milk.

The function was presided over by Tara Singh, Federation president and some top dignitaries of banking sector and other fields including Vijay Sharma (Retd. CEO); Sandeep Gupta, MD Single Window Funds, Gandhi Nagar; Indu Bushan Zutshi and Anil Kumar Pandoh were also present.

While addressing the students Arun Kumar Gupta, general secretary of Federation assured all support to the needy students from Federation.

He asked the students not to hesitate in approaching the Federation for help when required.

The function was also attended by Ashwani Pradhan, general secretary, AIBOA J&K; Jatinder Kumar, Harminder Singh, Balbir Kumar, Avinash Sharma, Ankit Gupta, R.K Bamba, Girdhari Lal and office bearers and Central Committee Members of Federation and others.

Vote of thanks was given by Yogesh Kumar, Federation treasurer.

Secretary Balika Nikaten expressed gratitude to the leadership of Canara Bank Employees Union for social obligations.