Chardi Kala Diwas celebrated at Digiana Ashram

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: The `Chardi Kala Diwas’ of Dera Nangali Sahib, Poonch was celebrated at Gurdwara Digiana Ashram, Jammu under the supervision of Mahant Manjit Singh Ji, head priest of Dera Nangali Sahib.

The day is celebrated every year as usual. The programme commenced at 9 am with reciting of `Gurvani Path’ by the Ragi Jathas namely- Giani Bachan Singh, Bhai Ranjit Singh, Bhai Daljit Singh, and Nojwan Sabha Simbal Camp. Sarwan Singh Sewak (Parcharak) Gurdaspur Punjab and Sudarshan Singh Wazir, chairman Sikh United Front J&K referred to the services rendered by Dera Nangali Sahib Poonch in spreading the mission of Guru Nanak, Guru Gobind Singh Ji across the mountainous region of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Guru Gobind Singh Ji maharaj after performing Amrit Pan ceremony asked Sant Pheru Singh Ji to preach the Guru Nanak, Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s mission. Since then Dera Nangali Sahib is performing the duty allotted. Now Mahant Manjit Singh Ji on thirteenth place is continuously carrying on the mission.

The leaders of various Sikh organizations of J&K, religious, social personalities and highlight the achievement of Mahant Manjit Singh Ji towards the people of state in general and Sikh Community in particulars in the field of religious education.

The organizing committee “Dera Nangali Sahib Chardikala” also honoured Mahant Manjit Singh Ji with `Saropa’.

The prominent persons who participated included Dr Jaswant Singh, Lakhbir Singh Bawa, Prof Hardev Singh, Hardit Singh, Mohinder Singh, Dr Amar Singh Chairman MBS College Jammu, Ajit Singh, Dabinder Singh, Gajjan Singh, Rajinder Singh, Ravinder Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Manmohan Singh, Fateh Singh, Kulwant Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Paramijit Singh.