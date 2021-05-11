Jugal, Sat visit Sarwal Hospital, review facilities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 11: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha Jammu -Poonch constituency along with Sat Sharma former Minister and ex MLA Jammu West Assembly segment today visited Government Hospital Sarwal and took stock of medical facilities and arrangements for patients there and discussed the installation of Oxygen generation plant at the hospital with the authorities.

Jugal Kishore Sharma conducted inspection of the hospital and urged to start Oxygen Plant at Sarwal Hospital as early as possible.

While talking to doctors and medical staff of the hospital, Member of Parliament said that there is an alarming increase in the number of COVID-19 patients and it is the dire need to install Oxygen plant at earnest. He also assured the hospital administration that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists will always be ready to assist the administration in managing the situation.

Sharma reviewed the arrangements made by the hospital administration for meeting out the needs of both COVID-19 positive patients and non COVID patients. He lauded the efforts of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and the whole of administration involved in improving the facilities for saving the life of COVID-19 patients. He reviewed the functioning of very basic equipment like ventilator and the arrangements for Oxygen supply. He further directed the administrative setup to cope for extra mile to install Oxygen generation plant as soon.

Superintending Engineer (Mechanical) assure that the commissioning setup has been completed and waiting for generation plant to be installed soon so that patients and people may get adequate supply of Oxygen.

Medical superintendent, Dr Harbaksh Singh, SE Mechanical, Rajeev Gupta, councillor, Dinesh Gupta, block president, BJP Raveesh Mengi, senior BJP leaders Rohit Gupta, Amreek Singh, Madam Sangeeta were also present at the occasion.