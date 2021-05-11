DGP Prisons visits Central Jail

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 11: A day prior to relinquishing charge, VK Singh, DGP Prisons J&K visited Central Jail Srinagar to resolve last minute issues including a parole case.

At present, 635 inmates are lodged in the Central Jail Srinagar which includes 27 female inmates and there is no COVID positive case in the jail. The DG directed the staff for strict adherence to SOP issued to prevent spread of COVID-19 in jails.

As on date 4572 inmates are lodged in the 13 jails of J&K out of which 23 inmates (21 from District Jail Kathua, 1 from Central Jail Jammu, Kot Bhalwal and 1 from District Jail Jammu) are COVID positive to whom necessary medical care is being provided.

Presently 219 inmates are under quarantine across prisons of J&K as new prisoners undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing and quarantine for 14 days.