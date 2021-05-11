JMC starts feeding stray animals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 11: On the direction Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Commissioner, Avny Lavasa, Municipal Veterinary Officer of JMC, Dr. Sushil Kumar Sharma started feeding stray animals—dogs and cattle in an around the vicinity of Jammu city on daily basis.

In view of the prevailing conditions due to COVID-19 pandemic, there is closure of all restaurants, eateries and other street food points due to lockdown due to which many stray dogs and birds which otherwise depended on these outlets for their daily food needs have been affected.

These animals might have starved to death due to non-availability of food and that might have led to other serious health issues in our surroundings.

A handout stated that JMC is ensuring that no stray animal is left unfed and is daily providing vegetable wastes sourced from Narwal Mandi to stray cattle in JMC limits.

Apart from this, stray dogs are being fed biscuits and other food materials on daily basis.

To ensure that stray animals remain healthy to avoid any concomitant spread of any Zoonotic disease, JMC is carrying out daily health surveillance under the guidance of Municipal Veterinary Officer in JMC limits.

JMC has appealed general public to feed as many stray animals as possible and whenever possible to help these animals survive.