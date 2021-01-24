Jugal kick-starts development works worth Rs 9 cr in Nowshera

Dynastic parties exposed: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 24: During the tour of Nowshera Assembly constituency Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma from Jammu -Poonch Lok Sabha constituency kick started various development projects worth Rs nine crore in different parts of Nowshera.

Jugal Kishore Sharma inaugurated Patli bridge in Panchayat Langer in Nowshera. The 45 meters span motorable bridge costs Rs two crore approximately. He also kickstarted the construction work of road from Rajal Hanjana to Baba Naar Singh Dev Sthan including allied works costing Rs 5.59 crore stretched over the length of 12 Kms.

He said that both works were the main demands of inhabitants of the area and they were waiting for long period to get these demands fulfilled.

Ravinder Raina, State president, Jammu & Kashmir BJP and Jugal Kishore visited village Chowki Handan and addressed a massive rally. Raina, while addressing the gathering said that Bharatiya Janata Party is the largest party in the country and it was fully supported by the public in recently held DDC elections in J&K.

He said that every worker of Bharatiya Janata Party highlighted party programmes and its ideology in every nook and corner of the UT to ensure BJP candidates victory. He said that it is a slap on the face of anti-nationals and dynastic parties whose real face has been exposed in front of common people of Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that Bharatiya Janata Party fulfilled the agenda of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and now won Sabka Vishwaas and party will form the upcoming Government in Jammu and Kashmir with full majority.

Jugal Kishore said that under the stewardship of our great leader Narendra Modi development is touching heights. He said that commitment of Narendra Modi towards his countrymen is now going to be fulfilled as tremendous development has been seen in the area. After the formation of the Modi Government in 2014 major projects have been started related to the National Highways.