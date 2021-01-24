Safran Veteran emerges winner in KC KPL Veteran Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 24: Safran Veteran Cricket Club got better of Vinayak Cricket Club with 112 runs in the ongoing KC KPL Veteran Cup tournament, organised by KC Sports Club at its Cricket Ground, here today.

Earlier, Saffron CC won the toss and elected to bat first.

Batting first the Safran CC scored 174 runs on the loss of two wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Rakesh Koul scored unbeaten 87 runs, whereas Vicky Raina made 48 runs of 35 balls and Rajesh Dutta and Vimarsh Kaw contributed 18 and 5 runs respectively to the total. From bowling side, Rajinder was only bowler who took one wicket.

In reply, Vinayak CC failed to chase the target and bundled out at 62 runs in 13.4 overs. Vikas made highest 23 runs, while Yogesh and Sunny contributed 15 and 8 runs respectively. From bowling side, Vicky Raina and Vimarsh were the wreckers-in-chief who took four wickets each while Rakesh Koul took one wicket.

Man of the match award went to Vicky Raina for his outstanding performance with bat and ball.

Ashok Singh, Sanjay Koul and Vijay Raina acted as umpires.