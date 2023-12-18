Jugal Dubey nominated as JKTF district president of Reasi

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Dec 18: Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum has nominated Jugal Dubey as its district president for Reasi.

The nomination was announced during a meeting organised by the District unit of JKTF, under the patronage of Ganesh Khajuria. Jugal Dubey and his team comprising of Mohit Jamwal, Ravi Kumar, Gulshan Sanmotra along with a large number of Teachers & Masters were present in the meeting.

Besides nominating Jugal Dubey as new District President of the Forum, Ganesh Khajuria also nominated District body members for Reasi. On the occasion, some burning issues of the Education Department were also discussed threadbare and the speakers appealed Ganesh Khajuria to take up these issues at appropriate levels for their early redressal.