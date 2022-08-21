Jugal directs officials to promptly control Lumpy Skin Disease, FAW

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 21: Deputations from various locations called on Member of Parliament, from Jammu -Poonch Lok Sabha constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma here, today and informed him that Lumpy Skin disease in animals in districts of Jammu ,Rajouri, Samba and Poonch is spreading fast. They also informed him about the huge damage caused by Fall Army Worm in Maize Crop which is causing heavy loss to the livestock and crop. They informed him that many animals are dying due to this rare disease and this worm is damaging whole crop resulting to the heavy loss to villagers and farmers.

They appealed the MP that necessary steps should be taken in this regard so that livestock and crop can be saved.

Jugal Kishore Sharma took up the issue with Director Animal Husbandry and informed him about the whole situation faced by the people. The MP directed him to take necessary measures to control Lumpy Skin Disease in animals. He said that loss in live stock will damage the socio-economic circle of villagers.

Moreover, this may also cause a new disease to the infants who are getting feed from the infected cows. He directed officials that a concrete strategy should be framed at ground level to control Lumpy Skin Disease in animals so that livestock and hence the socio-economic viability of the villages could be saved. He also urged Director Agriculture to work in mission mode to control the damaging of crops by Fall Army Worm so that people may not have to face any crisis due to crop loss.

Director Animal Husbandry informed Member of Parliament that preventive measures have been adopted to control the Lumpy Skin Disease in animals. He said that Toll Free number 1962 has been initiated by the Department Agriculture to redress the problem of the villagers and to fight with the disease in right time. He also said that WhatsApp number of CAHO Jammu 8082167130, CAHO Rajouri 9419123300 ,CAHO Samba 9469211531 & CAHO Poonch 9622116772 has also been flashed to connect with the public so that people may not have to face any problem to cope up with the treatment of animals.

In the meanwhile Director Agriculture also assured Member of Parliament that our teams are working on war footing to tackle the crop damage. He said that required medicines have been sprayed on the crops. He said that 42 Plant Health Clinic Centers have been established and camps are also arranged to defeat the crop disease. He said that 1551 Toll free number for farmers have been initiated so that they can get interacted with the officials to sort out their problems.