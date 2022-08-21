New Delhi doesn’t necessarily need peace in Kashmir, but Kashmiris do: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 21: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today said that New Delhi does not necessarily need to have peace and tranquility in J&K, but the people of this region do because they have high stakes in a peaceful environment here.

He was speaking at a largely attended public rally in the Bemina area of the Shalteng Assembly constituency in Srinagar.

Taking a dig at the traditional political parties, Altaf Bukhari alleged that these parties and their leaders had been misleading the common masses over the past more than 75 years. “One of the tallest leaders would change his stance every now and then like clothes. First, he decided to go with India, then he started a so-called ‘plebiscite movement’ here, then he returned back to his earlier stance, and later he promised autonomy. In fact, all his U-turns were meant to keep a hold on power and create a political empire and legacy for his family and his future generations,” he said.

“Then, we got another party here that tried to convince us that it will fight against the dynasty rule in J&K, but the leaders of this party ultimately formed its own family rule here by fooling people through deceitful slogans of self-rule, Pakistan, dual currency and so on,” he added.

Blaming the traditional political parties for the deaths and destruction in J&K, Altaf Bukhari said that these parties were still trying to mislead the people by false promises and by building false narratives. “Now they are trying to fool people by saying that they will get Article 370 back. People must ask them how they are going to get it back and what would be their strategy to undo what was done on August 5,” he said

Reiterating his promise that if elected to form the Government in J&K, Apni Party will provide up to 500 units of electricity free, Altaf Bukhari announced that his party Government will enhance the marriage assistance to the girls up to one lakh rupees and the monthly widow and old age pension up to rupees five thousand. “Also, we will give four free gas refills annually to every household in J&K,” he added.

The prominent party leaders and senior workers who were present on occasion, include Ghulam Hassan Mir, Mohammad Dilawar Mir, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Muntazir Mohidin, Abdul Majeed Padder, Junaid Azim Mattu and others.