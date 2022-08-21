Modi Govt’s economic policies leave people suffering: Balwan

“Mehangai Pe Charcha” prog at R S Pura

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 21: As a part of Congress nationwide series of “Mehangai Pe Charcha” meetings in all Assembly constituencies from August 17 to 23 that will culminate in Mehangai Par Halla Bol mega rally in Delhi’s Ramlila maidan on August 28, JKPCC general secretary and former MLA Thakur Balwan Singh along with former MP TS Bajwa, former minister Ch Garu Ram and others led rally at RS Pura against price rise.

Speaking on the occasion, Balwan Singh said that Modi Government came to power by making false promises on the issue of inflation, foreign policy etc. but it failed on every front and people are suffering badly. He said the Congress will continue to mount pressure on the Central Government if the rising inflation is not controlled.

“We will make the BJP Government wake up and bow down. It is shameful that the Modi Government continued increasing petrol, diesel and LPG gas prices at a time when people of the country are still facing hardship due to corona pandemic,” he said while addressing people of RS Pura.

Singh pointed out that inflation is being exacerbated by higher taxes on essential goods like curd, buttermilk and packaged food grains, while the transfer of public assets to crony capitalists and the introduction of the misguided Agnipath Scheme are making a bad employment situation worse,” he said.

He said that due to the inflation, cost of living is increasing and it is pinching everybody hard. common man is struggling to survive. Congress will continue to spread awareness about these anti-people policies among the people and increase pressure on the BJP Government to change course.

Former MP Bajwa claimed that India’s 50-crore poor comprising socially and economically weaker sections in rural areas and urban slums are pushed to acute poverty under the effect of inflation. The declining wage rates, Covid-19, high rural unemployment, income inequality and high food inflation have far-reaching implications for India’s trajectory towards alleviating poverty. The poor are still recovering from the disastrous effects of Covid-19, whereas inflation has a diabolic impact on the poor.

JKPCC SC Cell Chairman Karan Bhagat accused Prime Minister Modi of ignoring critical issues facing the country and sought to know when he will hold an interactive session on rising inflation. He said the PM was engrossed in organizing various kinds of Charcha’, but seems to have no time to address pressing issues like inflation, sluggish economic growth and rising unemployment. The PM is ignoring burning issues of the country, he added.

Former Minister Ch Garu Ram and PCC secretary Pawan Raina also spoke on the occasion.