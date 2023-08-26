Jugal, Ashwani hold public darbar at BJP headquarters

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 26: Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Jugal Kishore Sharma, along with former MLA, Ashwani Sharma, held public darbar at BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here today.

Senior BJP leaders listened to the grievances of a large number of people hailing from different areas of the UT. They had reached the party office in deputations and as individuals with their day-to- day problems and sought the help of the BJP leaders in mitigating the same.

Prominent among these deputations and individuals from Marh, Bamyal, Gurha Morh, Jhajhar Kotli, Nudd, Gajanso, Nagrota, Purkhoo, Laswada, Bishnah, Shopian, Jammu city, Satwari, Palli and other areas of Jammu & Kashmir. They narrated their problems related to road, MGNREGA payment, Mobile Kiosk, Ayurvedic medicine, housing loan, social welfare, protection wall, correction in revenue record, PDD, PHE etc.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, on this occasion, said that the BJP is committed towards mitigating the problems of the people and whatever is brought into the notice of the party leaders during the public darbar is looked into very minutely and every efforts is made to ensure that immediate relief is delivered to the affected ones.

Jugal Kishore Sharma said that during the past nine years, a lot has been done in the fields of development and public welfare by Narendra Modi Government and there is visible change on the ground, with UT marching ahead on the path of peace, progress and prosperity.

He further said that the Union Government under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has taken a number of historic initiatives after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, thus giving acceleration to the ongoing mega projects of development. He said that under Modi Government, Jammu and Kashmir, has got very fair deal in all matters at all levels.

Ashwani Sharma said that the BJP activists are seen on ground 24×7 to provide information and extend help in availing the benefits of numerous welfare schemes and every section has been taken care in one scheme or the other. He said that being activists of a party with mission of public service, the BJP cadre remains at the ‘beck and call’ of the public.

BJP additional treasurer, Prem Gupta assisted in the camp proceedings.