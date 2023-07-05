Army holds civil military liaison conference

Jugal along PRIs participate

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: To promote synergy and coordination between the Government officials, security forces and local population of Jammu region, Indian Army organised a ‘civil-military liaison conference for leveraging Government schemes towards nation building’ at Rakhmuthi Military Station today.

The conference was held with an aim to provide a common platform for discussing various methods to leverage Government social schemes and administrative welfare projects in the Jammu region.

Various inclusive schemes for farmers, women, youth and marginalised communities were dwelled upon and methodologies were deliberated to increase the impact and outreach of such schemes to remote border populations at grass root level. The nation building efforts of Indian Army over the last two decades in aiding the upliftment of human development index of the region through number of Sadhbhavna projects was highlighted and appreciated by the civil administration.

To ensure wide outreach and optimum leverage, the attendance of the conference included stakeholders from various Government departments, ex-servicemen, Sarpanches and security forces. The conference managed to enhance the level of cooperation and instill confidence in synergizing the efforts of various agencies towards sustainable economic development and nation building.

The inclusive conference was attended by members of armed forces, civil intelligence agencies elected Government representatives. The message of shared responsibility of each individual and Department was also promulgated and well acknowledged by all participants. The dignitaries lauded the efforts of Indian Army in maintaining peace and harmony as well as continuous efforts to augment civil-military relationship in Jammu and Akhnoor region.

Those who participated in the rally mainly are Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament Jammu-Poonch, ex MLA, Rajeev Sharma, ex MLA, Dr. Krishan, Suraj Singh Vice Chairman, District Development Council, DDC Member, Sharda Bhau, DDC Member, Bhushan Bral, SDM, Akhil Sadotra, SHO Zaheer Manhas etc.