Mission Director reviews progress of JJM works in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Dr. G.N Itoo today chaired a meeting to review the progress of works being executed under JJM across the district.

Chief Engineer Jal Shakti (PHE) Department Jammu, Hamesh Manchanda; SE Hydraulic circle Jammu, Vivek Kohli; SE Mechanical rural PHE circle Jammu, Bodh Raj; Technical Advisor, Gurcharan Singh, Executive Engineers of different divisions of district Jammu along with AEEs, consultants for JJM and District Project Management Unit (DPMU) team were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, a comprehensive review encompassing various aspects like coverage of households, infrastructure development, financial progress, and community participation was deliberated in detail.

The meeting was informed that 272 water supply schemes in district have been approved under District Action Plan (DAP) amounting to 1282.60 crores which include 736 number of works, out of which 670 works have been allotted till date. It was also given out that 728 number of villages of district Jammu shall be covered under this program and 1,78,436 rural households shall be provided with Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC’s) to provide uninterrupted potable drinking water.

The meeting was further informed that to monitor the quality of drinking water one state laboratory and six sub divisional Laboratories have been established across the Jammu district. It was also mentioned in the meeting that field testing kits have been distributed among the different panchayats and Pani Samitis besides 429 women across the district have been sensitized and trained to conduct the tests related to water quality.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, Mission Director stressed upon all the officers for timely completion of all the schemes as per timeline fixed by the GoI. He also acknowledged the commendable efforts made by the dedicated workforce involved in the implementation of JJM.