Surankote town observes complete shut down

Opening of wine shop at Potha

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, July 5: Entire Surankote town observed complete shut down today in protest against the opening of a wine shop on Bypass road, near Potha in Surankote area.

On the call joint call of DDC, BDC members, elected PRIs, Members of Beopar Mandal, Surankote and local Jama Masjid Committee, and social organizations, a complete bandh was observed in Surankote town, Draba and Potha area to mark the protest against the opening of a wine shop/ Theka at Potha Bpypass in Surankote.

All the shops and other business establishments remained closed throughout the day in Surankote today. The local public transport also remained off the road today. Though, it was holiday today in view of Gurpurab, yet the joint action committee had also called for bandh including educational institutions as well in view of direct impact of this shop on the young generation.

Click here to watch video

A protest demonstration was also held in the town by the youth today to mark their protest. The JAC has given ultimatum to the Administration to act of face long agitation.

The children were seen playing cricket in the roads and lanes of the town as there was no rush or any movement of vehicles as usual.

Meanwhile, local elected public representatives said that for the last several days, the people of Surankote area are protesting against the decision of the government. They have apprehensions that youth of the area will be spoiled with the opening of wine shop. There is great anger among the public against the opening of this shop. But the Administration has remained unmoved. They have sought intervention of higher authorities into the matter.