Judicial Academy Holds Special Training On “Duties Of Process Servers, Service Of Processes, Different Modes Of Service”

JAMMU, NOV 18: J&K Judicial Academy under the patronage of Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy), N Kotiswar Singh and guidance of Chairperson, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Moksha Kazmi, members of Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, organized one day special training programme on “Duties of the Process Servers, Service of Processes, Different Modes of Service including Service through E-mail, Filing of Report, understanding relevant provisions of CPC, CrPC applicable to the duties of Process Servers in the District Courts, Maintenance of Record of Process and Services and Identifying Difficulties faced by the Process Servers and Evolving Solutions” for SOs/ Nazir Tameelaat and Process Servers of Jammu Province at Judicial Academy, Jammu.

The training programme was inaugurated by Justice Rahul Bharti, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Member, Governing Committee for Judicial Academy. Besides, Subash Gupta, former District & Session Judge and Anoop Sharma, Registrar Computer (IT), High Court of J&K and Ladakh were the resource persons for the training programme.

Justice Rahul Bharti, in his inaugural address, emphasised that the process server’s job is to ensure that the legal documents are delivered in a timely and appropriate manner to the correct individuals. Process servers are critical to a wide array of legal tasks making their job role a little complex. He highlighted that the process serving mechanism has changed a lot due to the advent of technology and training programmes like this will enhance the ability of the process servers and help them to adaptto the changing times.

Director, J&K Judicial Academy, Yash Paul Bourney presented the welcome address and gave an overview of the programme. He highlighted that the process servers/orderlies being at the temple of justice must exhibit the highest standards of personal and professional conduct and must inspire the trust and confidence of people through their ability and efficacy. He added that Process servers must communicate with defendants and adhere strictly to the deadlines for service.

In the first technical session, Subash Gupta, Former District & Session Judge trained the participants representing various district courts about the relevant provisions of CPC & CrPC applicable to the duties of SO’s/ Nazir Tameelaat & Process Servers. The resource person discussed the duties and responsibilities of the Process Servers and Service of Processes including filing of report. The difficulties in day to day functioning were also identified during the interactive session and practical solutions were suggested. He also guided the participants on the maintenance aspects of files, registers, record of process & service, cause list & that of execution of summons and assisting the presiding officers in the day-to-day work.

In the second technical session, the resource person Anoop Sharma, Registrar Computer (IT) discussed different modes of online services including service through e-mail, WhatsApp and NSTEP (National Service and Tracking of Electronic Processes). He highlighted that NSTEP is collaboration between Case Information System (CIS), NSTEP web application and NSTEP mobile application. He guided the participants regarding the activities to be performed by process server on NSTEP mobile application. He gave a step-wise overview through a powerpoint presentation about the procedure to operate the NSTEP app.

Both the sessions were interactive during which all the participants actively participated and shared their experiences and also highlighted various aspects of the subject topics and raised queries which were answered satisfactorily by the worthy resource persons.