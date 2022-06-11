JU VC for connecting education with needs of society

Josh-e-Sarhad celebrated for holistic development of students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 11: Emphasizing that education must be connected with needs of the society, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Jammu University, Prof Umesh Rai today announced that the university would focus on trans-disciplinary innovative research projects connected with challenges of the society.

“We need to take education beyond four walls of the class rooms and in this connection we are organizing events like Josh-e-Sarhad,” he said while talking to media persons at the JU campus before proceeding for International Border to celebrate the Josh-e-Sarhad, a first of its kind tour by the university fraternity to International Border.

A delegation of approximately 250, including students, scholars, faculty members, officers and officials of the Jammu University, led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai, left for the Suchetgarh border to gain firsthand knowledge of the dynamics, demography and life of soldiers deployed at the International Border.

The Vice-Chancellor said that main objective of Josh-e-Sarhad was to instill a sense of patriotism and inspire youth to know about the supreme sacrifices of the brave soldiers for their country.

“We are organizing such events for promoting social harmony, national integration , understanding history, exchange ideas and for holistic development of children,” he added.

Informing that the Josh-e-Sarhad was being organized under the umbrella of `Amrit Kaal’ Prof Rai said that this was the first of its kind programme by Jammu University and the same would be followed by similar events.

Quoting an instance from Chandok Upnishda, Prof Umesh Rai reiterated the need to connect education with society. “We need to take education beyond four walls of the classrooms and in this connection, Josh-e-Sarhad is the first programme,” he said.

Besides organizing such events, the Vice-Chancellor further informed, students from different faculties would be given trans-disciplinary mode innovative research projects connected with challenges of the society.

“Innovative research projects in trans-disciplinary mode would be given to the students from Science, Commerce and other streams who will join hands together in peer learning and such projects would be connected with challenges of the society,” he elaborated.

Such projects would be in addition to what the faculties are doing individually in their respective research areas, he added.

While responding to a query regarding National Education Policy (NEP), Vice Chancellor said that University of Jammu was all set to implement new education policy, which holds the vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

“University is all prepared with the curriculum of minors and majors, but waiting for template from UGC,” said Prof Umesh Rai.

Later in the evening, while celebrating Josh-e-Sarhad at Suchetgarh Border, Prof Umesh Rai in presence of Vice Chancellor Cluster University Jammu, Bechan Lal; Registrar JU, Prof Arvind Jastrotia and CDC Director Prof Rajnikant, felicitated DIG BSF-Surjit Singh, Commanding Officer-Ajay Kumar, Company Commander-Jaswant Singh and SDM RS Pura-Ram Lal for their support.

Among others, Prof Rajni Dhingra, DRS; Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Director, CDC; senior functionaries of the University, faculty members, Officers, staff and students were present on the occasion. The event was organized by the office of Dean Students Welfare (DSW) led by Prof Prakash Anathal and Dr Imran Farooq was the nodal officer of the event.