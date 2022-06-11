Govt to implement National Education Policy in J&K from current session

Uniform calendar across UT also approved

* Entire national pattern to come into force

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 11: The Government has decided to implement National Education Policy (NEP) in Jammu and Kashmir with effect from current session, gave nod to one calendar in all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) across the Union Territory and directed the Universities to strictly stick to timelines fixed for completion of Graduate and Post Graduate courses.

Official sources told the Excelsior that the Government has given nod to implementation of the NEP from current session itself which will bring major reforms in education sector. In Jammu and Kashmir, 16 colleges have been finalized for option of Skill Development Programme along with Under Graduation courses.

“With implementation of the NEP, national pattern of syllabus followed by other States and Union Territories will be introduced in Jammu and Kashmir. Syllabus and format approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) will be applicable in the UT,” sources said.

They added that Jammu and Kashmir is among first few States/Union Territories to implement the National Education Policy which is full of reforms and will make the education system job-oriented.

“Be it in terms of syllabus, study formats, educational courses, exam pattern etc Jammu and Kashmir will not only implement the National Education Policy but will become at par with national standards. Students now will be easily able to compete for national courses well on time. They won’t have to wait for months to get admissions in national colleges after declaration of results,” sources said.

As per the schedule even Semester End Term exams in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions will be held from June 15 to July 14.

According to them, the Government has asked all Universities to ensure that all Graduate and Post Graduate courses are completed within the stipulated period as it has been noticed that completion of courses is being delayed for one to two years in some cases.

Asserting that the Universities will strictly have to adhere to timelines for the courses, sources said no delay in this regard is acceptable.

“The Universities have been asked not to postpone the examinations unnecessarily. If an exam is postponed due to snowfall, strike or any other valid reasons, it should be held at the next earliest available date and not delayed by fortnight or a month,” sources said, adding students have to suffer a lot due to delay in completion of their courses.

Expressing confidence that problem of delay in completion of study courses will be over shortly, sources said, the problem was persisting for a long and the Government is confident that it will be overcome with start of next year.

Sources said the National Education Policy has been circulated among all stakeholders including Universities, colleges, senior officers of the Department etc well in time for implementation from the current session and ensure that the problems don’t crop up.

“Our officers, Universities and colleges are ready with its implementation with immediate effect to bring Jammu and Kashmir at par with national level education,” sources said.

“The three-year course must be completed in three years and five-year course should conclude in five years,” sources said, adding this has been conveyed to the authorities very categorically.