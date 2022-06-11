Law student from Jammu wins Oxford Price Media Law Moot

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 11: Son of soil, Wamic Wasim Nargal representing India and Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law Punjab in capacity of a speaker has emerged as the winner of the International Rounds of the 15th Oxford Monroe E Price Media Law Moot Court Competition, 2022, which was organized by University of Oxford from June 6 to 10, 2022.

With more than a hundred teams from across the world taking part annually, the Price Moot is the world’s largest competition in its field and is considered one of the grand slam of moots. The competition deals with cutting-edge questions in media, information and telecommunications law.

The team was the first in history from RGNUL to win this prestigious competition and the 5th overall from India to achieve this feat. The team also had the distinction of winning the South-Asia Rounds of this competition in order to qualify for the international rounds.

Nargal earlier while representing his University has also won the 6th Symbiosis International Criminal Trial Advocacy (SICTA), National Law University Jodhpur Deal Mediation Competition and a National Client Counselling Competition.