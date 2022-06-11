Congress to hold protest tomorrow against ED notice to Rahul

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 11: J&K Congress shall hold a peaceful protest dharna as part of nationwide protests against the Modi Government’s alleged politics of vendetta against Congress as Rahul Gandhi has been summoned for appearance before Enforcement Directorate on June 13 in the National Herald /Quami Awaz newspaper case.

In this connection, a meeting of senior functionaries of Congress was held at party HQ Jammu under the chairmanship of PCC president G A Mir, to discuss the issue and decide about peaceful strong protest sit in dharna from .9.30 am onwards till Rahul Gandhi is relieved on that day.

It was decided in one voice that party shall solidly stand behind the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and aggressively fight against the politics of vendetta of Modi-Shah Government against Congress party, especially Gandhi family.

G A Mir said that Modi -Shah got perturbed after the successful and united Congress Shivir at Udaipur recently under leadership of Sonia Gandhi, as all attempts at Congress failed then and there. “BJP knows the strength of united Congress under Gandhi leadership, so it used ED to again harass our leadership in the eight years old national Herald/Quami Awaz group of newspaper’s case,” he added.

The senior party functionaries asked party cadres to remain strong and united and be ready for any struggle and sacrifices against the authoritarian rule of Modi-Shah led BJP Government.

The meeting also strongly appealed the people to defeat the designs to create division and hatred and condemned the attempts to provoke religious clashes in the country and in Jammu and Kashmir. It demanded stern action against the forces of provocation who wanted to create communal divide under the nose of BJP Government in the country and in J &K.

Prominent among those, who attended the meeting, include Raman Bhalla , Mula Ram, Kanta Bhan, Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney, Balwan Singh, Manmohan Singh, Shabir Ahmed Khan, Indu Pawar, Rajnish Sharma, Ved Mahajan, Krishan Bhagat, Dina Nath Bhagat, Vinod Sharma, Gurdarshan Singh, Zahida Khan, Kuldeep Raj Verma, Uday Bhanu Singh, Sunny Parihar, Vijay Sharma, Karan Bhagat, Suresh Dogra, Col Swarn Singh, Hussain Ali Wafa, Sunny Parihar, Sahil Sharma, Narinder Gupta, Shashi Sharma, Pawan Raina, Adv Bhavishya Sudan, S Gajan Singh, Rajveer Singh, Thomas Khokhar, Satish Sharma, Pankaj Dogra, Dr R K. Khajuria and others.