JU Academic Council approves Ph D in Engineering, maternity leave to B Ed students

JAMMU, May 16: Jammu University Academic Council, which met here today under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai, approved several important proposals, which include Ph D in Engineering and Technology, grant of maternity leave/child care leave to the B Ed students and institution of Late S D Rohmetra Memorial Gold Medal.

For the first time in the faculty of Engineering and Technology, the proposal submitted by the Office of Dean Research Studies with respect to the introduction of Ph D Programme in Engineering & Technology at GCET/MIET (Autonomous College/ Institute)/ UIET was unanimously endorsed by the Academic Council. For this purpose a separate BORS in Engineering & Technology shall be constituted by the University.

The Academic Council endorsed the item with regard to the institution of Late Sh S D Rohmetra Memorial Gold Medal, one for male and one for female topper in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, with effect from the first passing out batch.

The item with regard to grant of maternity leave/child care leave to the students pursuing the teacher education courses i.e. B Ed, M Ed, BP Ed., MP Ed, BA B Ed from the academic session 2024-2025 onwards as per NCTE norms was also endorsed by the Academic Council.

The Academic Council endorsed in principle the scheme for graduation and post graduation courses in Disaster Management for Instructors at High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), Gulmarg. This scheme is designed for serving Army instructors with specialized skills and well prepared individuals capable of leading and cooperating effective disaster response efforts in challenging environments. JU and High Altitude Warfare School of Army at Gulmarg have entered into MoU for technical advancement and progression of Army personnel, University students and faculty members specifically in the disciplines of high altitude studies and disaster management in mountainous regions.

It also approved a touch and smell garden for visually impaired students at the Botanical Garden in the University, an initiative of the Department of Botany.

During the meeting, the revival of one year PG diploma in Sanskrit in the Post Graduate Department of Sanskrit for syndicate was also endorsed.

The Academic Council also gave nod to devising/formulating selection criteria of engagement of contractual faculty in order to make the process more objective and to have rigorous qualification assessment.

Besides, the Academic Council also endorsed the items with regard to increase/decrease of intake capacity, fees of self-enhancing, change of eligibility criteria and open courses of various PG programmes, revision of guidelines for the admission of International Students in the University, adoption of Guidelines on Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme (MMTTP) in the University of Jammu, along with many other items.

The Academic Council unanimously nominated Prof Rajeev Rattan, Director Colleges Development Council, to work on the Syndicate for the remaining triennial period of 2024-27 of the University Syndicate of JU in pursuance of Section 23 (1) (VIII) of Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act, 1969.

Earlier, Prof Rahul Gupta, Registrar JU, placed 21 agenda items along with the Action Taken Report on the minutes of the previous meeting before the Academic Council. Threadbare discussions were held on each of the agenda items.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai informed the house that a corpus of Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned to various clubs under Utsah and Rs 50 lakhs for Litzin Magazine.

The Academic Council meeting was attended by Prof Anju Bhasin, Dean Academic Affairs; Prof Meena Sharma, Dean Planning and Development; Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Dean Research Studies, Deans of various Faculties, Rectors of Off-Site Campuses, Directors and Heads of the Departments, Conveners of Boards of Studies, senior officers, and other officials of the University. Proceedings of the meeting were conducted by Registrar Prof Rahul Gupta while Dr Sumita Sharma, Deputy Registrar DAA, presented a formal vote of thanks.