Two matches held on Day-4

Jammu Hockey League-2024

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 16: In an ongoing Jammu Hockey League-2024 (Men & Women) organized by J&K Sports Council under My Youth My Pride during the fourth day, two matches were played today. Baljinder Singh, Divisional Sports Officer, J&K Sports Council (Jammu Division) was the chief guest.

First match of the day was played between G.N.N Hockey Club and BSF Jammu in which G.N.N Hockey Club won by 3-0. Sukhchinder Singh was awarded as man of the match. The second match was played between KIC Jammu Men and Bandhurakh-A Hockey Club. The man of the match was awarded with a Hockey stick and cash Prize in every match.

The matches were umpired by Sahil Kumar, Tanishpreet and Baljit Kour and the reserved umpire was Kajal, the score judge. Technical delegates Gargi and Sonia Sharma monitored the whole match.

The match was fully supervised under the guidance of Jagjit Singh Hockey Coach, J&K Sports Council and Dalvinder Singh Hockey (Coach J&K Sports Council).