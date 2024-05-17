Abdullahs, Muftis & Gandhi-Nehru family kept J&K on boil: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, May 16: National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party, Tarun Chugh has alleged that Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhi-Nehru family deprived Jammu and Kashmir of development and in place of peace and quiet, these three families gave destruction and ruin.

Addressing a meeting of BJP workers in Surankote, Chugh said that in the eyes of these three families and their dynastic parties, J&K has been of looting the resources which were meant for the development and progress of the people.

While highlighting the achievements of the Modi Government in the last 10 years, Chugh said that on one hand there is development and trust under the leadership of Modi, while on the other hand Congress and National Conference represent corruption and ‘mafia raj’. Even today, he added, these three nepotism parties are crushing the aspirations of the people to see a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

“In the last ten years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , the definition, method and culture of politics in the country has changed. During the rule of the opposition, there was appeasement, casteism, regionalism, nepotism as well as divisive politics in the name of religion. From 2004 to 2014, there was an atmosphere of disappointment and frustration in the country. From 2014, the situation of the country changed and under the leadership of Modi Ji, a self-reliant and prosperous India has been created,” he said.

Chugh said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s economy reached the 5th position from 11th position in the world. “The world’s cheapest and most effective medicines are being made in India. Under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 5 kg of food grains are being provided free of cost to 80 crore people. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 25 crore people of India have come out of the poverty line and extreme poverty has reduced to less than one percent. Today, a healthy India has been created by providing annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh to 55 crore people,” said the BJP leader, claiming that the Modi Government was making India corruption-free, which the opposition does not like.