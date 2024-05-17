India Women’s Team skipper visits GR8 Sports

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Srinagar, May 16: India Women’s Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur today visited the factory of one of the leading Kashmir willow bat manufacturers and the only ICC-approved brand in Kashmir, GR8 Sports India Pvt Ltd.

While welcoming the guest, Fawzul Kabiir, Managing Director of GR8 Sports India Pvt Ltd., emphasized the Kashmir Willow Bat Manufacturing industry’s commitment to excellence.

He stated that despite facing significant challenges over the years, the industry has started to bounce back and produce top-quality results.

The visit follows GR8 Sports’ recent success with the Caribbean Women’s Cricket team, whose players used GR8 Sports crafted bats and made a notable impact during their tour of Pakistan.

Kabiir emphasized, “GR8 Sports’ recent spree of success is a testament to the hard work, expertise, and craftsmanship we combine with the latest technology. We take pride in delivering quality bats that meet the rigorous standards of professional cricket.”

Highlighting the company’s achievements, Kabiir mentioned GR8 Sports’ contribution to previous T20 Cricket World Cups, where their manufactured bat resulted in the longest six of the tournament, showcasing the effectiveness and performance of their products.

Expressing her delight, Harmanpreet Kaur said, “I am impressed by the standards and product line indigenously produced by local manufacturers like GR8 Sports. This visit reinforces my belief in the capabilities of Indian craftsmanship.”

During the meeting, Kabiir provided an overview of GR8 Sports’ state-of-the-art bat manufacturing process, emphasizing the best practices followed by the company.

He also discussed the challenges faced by the Kashmir Willow bat industry, highlighting GR8 Sports’ resilience and innovation in overcoming these obstacles.

He further emphasized the quality and performance of Kashmir Willow bats, debunking misconceptions that they are less desirable than English willow bats.