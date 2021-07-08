JPDCL conducts surprise check of power thefts

JAMMU: To curb the Pilferage of Power, Inspections Teams of Electric Sub-Division-II, Janipur of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation headed by O.P. Sharma, AEE conducted Inspection of Consumer in different areas at Indra Colony Janipur, Shantipuram Muthi, Bhawani Nagar Janipur, Lakkar Mandi, Roop Nagar & many other areas falling under their Jurisdiction. During Inspection Drive, Team found many violations and disconnected Service Lines for illegal usage of ACs & other Electronic Gadgets.

During conversation Anil Kachroo, Executive Engineer, Electric Division-III, JPDCL stated that “the drive helped in gaining momentum in enforcement activities, his teams are now fully geared up to eradicate power theft from both rural as well as urban areas. He further added that these inspections are being conducted on daily basis to check the menace of illegal load which is instrumental in frequent damage of transformers putting the genuine and honest consumers to suffer.

Further, he appealed to the esteemed Electricity Consumers of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) to identify the theft of Power in your locality by some unscrupulous & fraudulent elements in the society.