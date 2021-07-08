Director AIIMS Jammu meets Principal GMC Dr Sudhan

Twin institutions decide to collaborate in training of human resource, exchange of ideas

JAMMU: Dr. Shakti Gupta, Executive Director AIIMS Vijaypur, Jammu today met Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal GMC Jammu, and Officers of GMC administration to discuss Coordination and Cooperation between the two premier health institutions.

After threadbare discussion, a number of decisions were taken. Dr.Shakti Gupta said that 50 students of 2020 batch are already undergoing training at AIIMS Rishikesh and these students along with new 125 students of 2021 batch shall be joining AIIMS,Vijaypur this year and these students shall utilise the classrooms and teaching labs of GMC Jammu, when these are free.

Further, he plans to Set up an AIIMS campus office of Director, Dy.Director and a video conferencing facility at GMC,Guest house for better co-ordination and intends to provide all superspeciality services to people of Jammu.

The Principal GMC assured full co- operation from GMC Jammu and said that collaboration in terms of training of human resource and exchange of ideas/ vision between the 2 institutes shall definitely lead to improvement in healthcare delivery services to the people of Jammu. She informed that GMC Jammu is planning to set up a Trauma centre and a state of the art ophthalmology institute in the near future. It was decided to nominate Dr.Arvind Kohli, who is member of GMC Faculty Guest house as Nodal Officer to co-ordinate with officials of AIIMS Vijaypur Jammu.